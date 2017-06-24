WWE Video: Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Matt Hardy react to Maria Kanellis' return

Maria is back! But some of her former foes are already in the WWE.

It's all about the power of love according to the couple

What’s the story?

Maria Kanellis recently made her WWE return (alongside a debuting Mike Bennett) at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View. Reactions to her surprise return came in far and wide from the WWE Universe, however, some WWE Superstars, in particular, had some very interesting things to say about Maria being back.

In case you didn’t know...

Maria Kanellis was a WWE Diva from 2004 to 2010 and was a part of storylines, feuds and matches with the entire length and breadth of WWE’s women’s roster during her term of employment until she was released by the company.

Maria would find footing in several professional wrestling organisations and independent promotions over the next few years, including the likes of Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, amongst others, until her return to the WWE on 18th June 2017.

Maria returned to the company at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View, and also brought along her boyfriend, former Impact and Ring of Honor star, Mike Bennett. The couple walked out as “Mike and Maria Kanellis” and appeared to be in a romance-oriented gimmick.

The heart of the matter

WWE posted a video of several of their Superstars reacting to the return of Maria Kanellis. The video features Matt Hardy welcoming Mike and Maria to the WWE and the duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows denouncing them already, owing to a prior feud with them in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Luke Gallows had also Superkicked Maria once to distract Mike Bennett (now known as Mike Kanellis) during a match. The WWE video of Gallows, Hardy and Anderson's reactions can be seen below:

What’s next?

Maria and Mike Kanellis seem set to spread the #PowerOfLove within the WWE Universe. Even though they’ve not gotten into any feuds as of yet, they will most certainly be making regular appearances on SmackDown LIVE from now on, with their next appearance possibly coming on the 27th June 2017 edition of the program.

Author’s take

Mike and Maria’s gimmick is that of a couple that is way too much into each other at all times, thus making everyone else around them uncomfortable.

While I can’t see how this could translate into any kind of a credible feud for a worthwhile championship, this might just be a transitional gimmick to reintroduce Maria and to introduce Mike to the WWE Universe. Besides that, if they’re not taken out of this gimmick soon, the couple might end up being nothing more than backstage comic relief.

