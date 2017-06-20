Video: Seth Rollins' WWE 2K18 Behind The Scenes trailer shoot; Samoa Joe in UpUpDownDown

Seth Rollins will feature in a prominent role in WWE 2K18.

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins will feature as the cover athlete for WWE’s much-awaited 2K18 video game. Rollins also stars in the trailer for WWE 2K18 and fans can watch a special Behind The Scenes video of the Kingslayer shooting for the game’s trailer:

Furthermore, Samoa Joe featured on the latest episode of UpUpDownDown alongside host Xavier Woods, in a video wherein the duo is seen playing Tekken 7 at the E3 Convention in Los Angeles.

In case you didn’t know...

As we had previously reported, the WWE has diverted from its norm of featuring part-timers or legends on the cover of its biggest annual video game presentation and has instead chosen to feature one of its young Superstars who works a full-time schedule ergo Seth Rollins.

Besides, it’s intriguing to note that the promotion has been focussing a considerable amount on its gaming ventures as of late, with the gaming show UpUpDownDown, featuring Xavier Woods, being one of the most popular YouTube shows affiliated with WWE.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins’ character in the video game will be seen destroying a WWE Museum and vandalising the memorabilia including several items such as Andre The Giant’s WWE Hall of Fame statue and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s ATV to name a few.

Rollins has been filming several scenes for 2K18 and fans have now been given a sneak-peek into the Architect’s designs for the game.

Additionally, Samoa Joe and Xavier Woods were recently spotted at the E3 (a high-profile gaming convention) in LA over the weekend, with the Destroyer playing popular video game Tekken 7.

What’s next?

WWE 2K18 is set for an October 17th release and fans can pre-order the game, gaining access to the deluxe and collector’s editions as soon as October 13th.

Author’s take

It’s great to see the WWE go with Seth Rollins as the cover athlete rather than a part-timer. The 2K18 trailer is top-notch and the game that’s set to release in October sure does promise to be one hell of a ride. Giddy up!

