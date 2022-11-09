Video: When Paul Heyman fell on his face after being tagged into a match on WWE SmackDown

A video has surfaced on Twitter that shows why Paul Heyman is rarely used as an active member of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

The video, which is now more than a year old, shows The Wiseman of The Bloodline being urged to be tagged in the ring by the WWE Universe. Heyman was then tagged into the match by Jimmy Uso before falling flat on his face as he tried to step through the ropes.

It was clear that Heyman was supposed to trip over the rope and was not set to be an active part of the match against The Street Profits, but he was able to make it seem as though he was in order to entice the crowd.

It's a trip that's very similar to the time when Brock Lesnar was set to cash in his Money in the Bank contract in Saudi Arabia, and Heyman fell over the rope, resulting in the attempt being abandoned.

Paul Heyman is still an important member of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

More than a year later, it appears that Paul Heyman has learned his lesson and has remained on the sidelines watching The Bloodline become the most dominant faction in WWE.

The former advocate of Brock Lesnar has welcomed Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn to The Bloodline over the past year, which has meant that he has been able to focus on being The Wise Man and not step back through the ropes again.

Currently, The Bloodline continues to thrive on WWE SmackDown, with Roman Reigns set to hit three years of being unpinned next month, and The Usos looking to break The New Day's record for longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in history.

