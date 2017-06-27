Video: WWE Superstars talk about Cristiano Ronaldo in the WWE

WWE Superstars are interviewed about their knowledge of soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Right) is one of the most popular footballers today

What’s the story?

WWE Superstars Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Natalya spoke about how Cristiano Ronaldo would fit in the WWE.

Here’s the video below:

Natalya opined that should Ronaldo ever decide to make the transition from soccer to professional wrestling – the WWE, to be specific – he would definitely be the bad guy i.e. the heel. Besides, Nattie went on to compare Ronaldo to Vince McMahon, asserting that although both Cristiano and the WWE boss usually get jeered by fans, something big always happens whenever they take the dais.

In case you didn’t know...

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the most successful and best footballers currently in the world.

The 32-year-old Portuguese footballer plays for popular Spanish football club Real Madrid, besides representing Portugal in international football.

The heart of the matter

Upon being shown a photograph of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin Owens initially stated that he wasn’t aware as to who the man is, but has seen his face a few times in memes on the internet.

“Nobody cares about your six-pack or your eight-pack or your ten-pack. Put a shirt on, get in the ring, and let’s see what you can do in there,” said Owens.

Additionally, Sami Zayn gave his take on how Ronaldo would fit into the WWE scenario, “He’s somewhere between a cross of a Cena and a Roman, but if he does have all the star qualities that guys in our industry do possess (he’ll fit into WWE).”

Furthermore, both Natalya and Owens stated that should Ronaldo make the jump to WWE, he would definitely play a heel. Besides, Owens and Zayn spoke about the popular footballer’s world-renowned abs, with the latter joking that Ronaldo has too many abs.

What’s next?

Cristiano Ronaldo has no immediate plans of appearing on WWE programming however it appears that the WWE has no shortage of celebrities, with popular basketball personalities LaVar Ball and his sons Lonzo and LaMelo appearing on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Author’s take

One of the greatest footballers making the transition to the squared-circle would make for incredible entertainment.

Nevertheless, I’d like to see the WWE first use the plethora of talent that’s already at its disposal, given that the promotion has talented stars such as Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin and Big Cass waiting to break into superstardom.