Vince McMahon allegedly asked AEW star to get out of his contract

Chris Jericho worked for Vince McMahon for two decades

Chris Jericho recently claimed on an episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast that Vince McMahon asked him to get out of his AEW contract after he signed with the company.

The 49-year-old, who was one of the first high-profile names to join Tony Khan’s promotion in January 2019, last competed in a WWE match in April 2018 when he participated in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about his decision to join AEW, Jericho said McMahon gave his approval for him to work for the company, but the WWE Chairman then seemingly changed his mind.

"I'm not in AEW because I was a rebel. I'm with AEW because Vince went, 'Go.' And then, when I went, he went, 'Did you sign the contract?' I said, 'Well, yeah.' He said, 'Can you get out of it?' 'No! You told me to sign it!'" [H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

Chris Jericho’s AEW status

The first AEW pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, saw Chris Jericho defeat Kenny Omega in the main event to set up an AEW World Championship match against Adam Page at All Out.

Jericho went on to win the match, becoming the inaugural AEW World Champion in the process, and he has since retained his title against Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes and Scorpio Sky.

This week's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast featured a conversation between Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy and former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia. She discusses Paige, WWE’s women’s division and much more. Check it out below!