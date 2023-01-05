Vince McMahon approved of former WWE Superstar's pitch after heartfelt conversation

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser, better known by his ring name Darren Young, is an openly gay man. He came out days before SummerSlam in 2013. Vince McMahon, albeit reaching out to support the former, did not want to use this in storylines on television.

The former WWE Chairman stepped down and retired last year in July. While Fred Rosser is best remembered as part of the Nexus and The Prime Time Players alongside Titus O'Neil.

While speaking with Steve Fall's Ten Count, Rosser recalled a heartfelt conversation he had with McMahon.

“It was Vince McMahon that actually reached out to me when I came out publicly. And we talked for 20 minutes. And it was really genuine. He said, about how one of his best friends Pat Patterson, God rest of the soul, was also gay. It was a good talk. You know what I mean? And I’ll never say a bad thing about Vince McMahon because a lot of people don’t know he was the one that gave me that opportunity with Bob Backlund."

Fred Rosser had a brief run with Bob Backlund as his manager. He faced The Miz at Battleground in 2016 for the latter's Intercontinental Championship during this time.

“You can say what you want about Vince McMahon but when I proposed the idea of teaming with Bob Backlund he listened to me, he saw my visuals, he saw my ideas, and I sold them on it and we ran with it."

Rosser became the first openly gay wrestler to compete for WWE and is currently signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He is the current Strong Openweight Champion in his first reign. He is not the only former WWE Superstar signed to NJPW. You can read more about that here.

Fred Rosser is a former WWE Tag Team Champion

The Prime Time Players were a duo that had tremendous support from the crowd during their stint with the Stamford-based company.

There were plenty among the fans who voiced their sentiments about Titus O'Neil and Darren Young finally capturing the tag team gold, claiming that it was about time.

The duo also made history in WWE by participating in the first-ever Tag Team Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous premium live event that same year, being the last one eliminated by The New Day.

Following their victory at Money in the Bank 2015, The Prime Time Players successfully defended their titles at Battleground against The New Day. They wound up dropping the titles back to the Booty O-lovin' faction in a Fatal-4-Way contest at SummerSlam that year.

