Vince McMahon crying meme goes viral: Why was the WWE boss in tears?

The Vince McMahon crying meme is all over the internet once again. The clip of the 78-year-old billionaire getting emotional is still being used under different wrestling tweets, even though its several years’ old. Here is the origins of the clip.

The clip of Vince McMahon crying is from WWE’s Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary on the illustrious career of the Phenom. In one of the scenes, McMahon gets emotional while talking about his incredible relationship with Taker, and tells the crew to finish the recording.

McMahon and The Undertaker’s relationship indeed goes back a long way. The former head booker of WWE is said to have created the legendary gimmick for the real-life Mark Calaway, who'd had an underwhelming stint in Ted Turner’s WCW as "Mean Mark" Callous.

The Undertaker would go on to make his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view event. He’d eliminate Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes, before losing his own spot in the traditional multi-man elimination tag team match due to a count out.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Why were The Undertaker and Vince McMahon in Saudi Arabia?

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon were spotted in Saudi Arabia for a huge sporting event. The pair arrived in the Kingdom to watch the boxing contest between former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou and the current lineal and WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

The pair took questions from reporters before the event. McMahon talked about his relationship with UFC President Dana White in the wake of his company’s merger with the lucrative MMA promotion to form TKO Group Holdings.

"Bust his chops? Please, I don't do business that way. I don't bust anybody's chops, unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very very well. He's really a good guy. We're good partners, and good businessmen. You're good businessmen, you get along," McMahon said.

He added:

"He's a tough guy. I'm a better businessman."

The Ngannou-Fury encounter comes just a week before WWE holds their annual Crown Jewel Premium Live Event at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if McMahon and Taker will make an appearance during the event.

