Vince McMahon gave a standing ovation after heat-seeking SmackDown moment, ex-WWE star recalls

Former WWE star Zach Gowen recently revealed how Vince McMahon reacted to his memorable WWE debut.

On May 15, 2003, Gowen posed as a fan in the crowd during an episode of SmackDown. The unknown rookie, aged 20 at the time, jumped over the barricade to save Mr. America (aka Hulk Hogan) from Roddy Piper and Sean O'Haire. The segment ended with Piper accidentally removing Gowen's prosthetic leg, prompting huge boos from the fans.

In an interview with MLive's Matt Durr, Gowen said Vince McMahon and WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard were among those who gave him a standing ovation:

"When I walked through the curtain, I got a standing ovation from Vince and from Bruce Prichard and from all the agents. That segment was great. Not because of me. It was a testament to the greatness of Roddy Piper. Because I don't think there's another wrestler alive who could have, pardon the pun, pulled that segment off."

At the time, fans were unaware that Gowen only had one leg. O'Haire immediately walked out of the ring after the incident took place, while Piper looked remorseful for what he had done.

How Zach Gowen handled the spotlight working for Vince McMahon

In February 2004, Zach Gowen was released from his WWE contract after almost a year with the company. The Ruthless Aggression Era star admits he "burned bridges" due to his bad attitude behind the scenes.

Twenty years on from his WWE debut, Gowen says it took a long time to fully appreciate the opportunities he received in Vince McMahon's sports entertainment world:

"It took about 15 years if I'm being honest with you. I really couldn't fully process the moment or the gift that was being handed to me."

Another memorable moment from Gowen's short WWE run came on August 21, 2003, when Brock Lesnar attacked him with a steel chair. In the same interview, the 40-year-old opened up about his experience of being busted open by The Beast Incarnate.

