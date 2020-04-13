Vince McMahon had tears in his eyes before his match against WWE Hall of Famer

Vince McMahon called his match with this legend as one of the "coolest moments" of his life in wrestling

The WWE Chairman welled up at the prospect of facing this legend in the ring.

Ric Flair appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast where he talked about his highs and lows in the wrestling business. He said that his stint with WCW after leaving WWE (WWF as it was called back then) hurt his career and his confidence. He added that his match against The Undertaker helped bring back his self-confidence.

He also narrated an incident that happened before his match with Vince McMahon at the 2002 Royal Rumble, where the WWE Chairman had tears in his eyes at the prospect of facing a great Superstar like Flair.

"The match that Vince (McMahon) and I had at the Rumble in Atalanta... he wanted to wrestle me. Now, think about this - I go to over and Vince McMahon said "I want to talk to you". This is me - and I am lost and I'm going to wrestle Vince. And he has tears in his eyes. He said 'I want you to know this is going to be one of the coolest moments of my life in wrestling'. How do you think I'm computing this? When I can't find myself."

"It's like Shane in Japan. Shane and I did a spot in Japan and he goes 'man, I can't tell you how cool this is for me to be in the ring with you."

In the street fight between Flair and McMahon at the 2002 Royal Rumble, the 16-time World Champion won after putting the WWE Chairman in a figure four submission.