Vince McMahon ordered two WWE Superstars to calm down after they misbehaved on live TV

Vince McMahon was not amused by the behaviour of two of his current Superstars

The New Day told the story on a WrestleMania-themed episode of their podcast

Vince McMahon

The New Day revealed on the latest episode of their Feel The Power podcast that Vince McMahon sent somebody to tell them to calm down during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Kofi Kingston attended the event with his wife, children and his fellow New Day members, Big E and Xavier Woods, who decided to entertain themselves throughout the three-and-a-half-hour live broadcast.

Woods recalled how he played Big E’s leg like a guitar at one point during the show, while they pulled faces in the background when Corey Graves and Renee Young spoke in front of the camera.

After Woods explained that they were told to calm down, Big E elaborated by saying “He Who Shall Not Be Named” – their code name for Vince McMahon – was the person who did not like their behaviour, but that did not stop them from joining in with a joke from Torrie Wilson during her speech.

“He Who Shall Not Be Named sent word for us to relax when we’re behind someone doing on-cams. Then we stood up. We stood up for Torrie Wilson. She made a joke about getting a lot of kids through puberty. I look over at Woods and say, ‘Shall we stand up and applaud?’ so yeah, we stand up and applaud!”

WWE Hall of Fame 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE was forced to postpone the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony before WrestleMania 36.

Batista, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins, JBL, The British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger are due to be inducted, but it is not yet known when the ceremony will take place.