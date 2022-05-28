Details on Vince McMahon overruling WWE creative to book 58-time Champion in a main event

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, recently recalled the time when Vince McMahon insisted on R-Truth headlining a WWE show against The Miz.

On September 4, 2018, Truth faced his former tag team partner in the main event of SmackDown. The storyline revolved around the two-time United States Champion jokingly referring to The Miz’s wife Maryse as Carmella.

Road Dogg, SmackDown’s lead writer at the time, did not think the angle was strong enough to main-event the show. However, speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, he admitted that McMahon proved him wrong:

“He [Truth] main-evented SmackDown a couple of times where I looked at Vince and said, ‘We’re gonna have R-Truth and Miz main-event the show?’ and he said, ‘Just wait till I’m done,’” Road Dogg said. “I swear to God the ratings went up and everything. It was a two-hour story of Truth messing with Maryse, called her Carmella or something… It was a great story.” [52:23-52:52]

R-Truth has won 58 titles in WWE, including the 24/7 Championship 53 times. He defeated The Miz after Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella caused a distraction on stage.

Road Dogg’s honest opinion on working with Vince McMahon

SmackDown aired on Tuesdays during Road Dogg’s time as the show’s lead writer. Monday Night RAW was often viewed as a priority, meaning Vince McMahon occasionally rewrote SmackDown scripts on the day of the show.

Although his work was regularly changed, Road Dogg understands why McMahon took such a hands-on approach with his programming.

“It was not the only time he ever changed my cr*p and I went, ‘Urgh, you’re screwing it up,’ and then I watch it and I go, ‘Oh, that was awesome,’” Road Dogg added. [52:53-53:01]

The Hall of Famer received his release from WWE in January after working in a Performance Center coaching role since 2019. He is open to returning to the company one day as a commentator and kickoff show analyst.

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see more of R-Truth on WWE TV? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh