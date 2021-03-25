"Vince McMahon does not owe anybody anything" - Interesting theory on WrestleMania 37 match outcome (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not believe Vince McMahon owes Drew McIntyre a WWE Championship victory in front of fans.

In 2020, McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36. The match was supposed to take place in front of over 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McIntyre’s big moment occurred at an empty Performance Center instead.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo, Russo gave his thoughts on McIntyre’s WrestleMania 37 match against Bobby Lashley. While he still thinks McIntyre will win the match in front of the fans, Russo doubts that Vince McMahon is trying to make amends for WrestleMania 36.

“The word all along was that the plan was to give McIntyre his big win and the Championship back at WrestleMania in front of people to make it up to him last year because he had to do it in front of [nobody]. Bro, I’m not buying into that for a second. Vince McMahon does not feel he owes anybody anything, so Vince McMahon couldn’t care less that Drew didn’t get his moment last year, regardless of what he may be telling Drew. They’re not that kind of people. They’re just not that kind of people.”

Drew McIntyre’s relationship with Vince McMahon

Drew McIntyre returned to Vince McMahon's WWE in 2017 after a three-year absence

Drew McIntyre is one of many WWE Superstars who considers Vince McMahon as a father figure.

The two-time WWE Champion spoke about his relationship with McMahon on the SeventySix Capital podcast in February. He said he wanted to prove that the WWE chairman was right when he predicted that McIntyre would be a world champion one day.

WWE Career accomplishments:



WWE Champion x 2

NXT Champion

Intercontinental Champion

Tag Team Champion X2

FCW Champion

FCW Tag Champion X2

Royal Rumble winner



....Annnnnd I made @VinceMcMahon flinch#BrokenSkullSessions pic.twitter.com/QpUzF2poXN — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 22, 2020

McIntyre also praised McMahon for giving him “absolutely incredible advice and honesty” throughout his career.

