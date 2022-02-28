3 things that should happen in Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee's rumored WWE feud

The latest rumors surrounding WWE involve SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee feuding with none other than the legendary Vince McMahon.

McMahon hasn’t been involved in an in-ring feud in a long time. He is a big draw and the WWE Universe loves him to bits. However, he is also a very easy target to jeer with his heat-magnet nature and general villainous behavior.

Although the WWE Chairman has been showing up recently in segments with Austin Theory, fans want to see more of him. Nothing would make them happier than seeing ol’ Vinnie Mac at his usual braggadocious best and getting his comeuppance.

It seems McAfee will be the one to feud with his boss. He is a recent addition to WWE, with his commentary, energy and in-ring work being praised by viewers. It would be great to see the two feuding and entertaining fans with their brand of promos.

Here are three things that should happen in a potential feud between Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee.

#3 In our list of things that should happen in a WWE feud between Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee - Start off with a personal war of words

No one is expecting this feud to produce a five-star classic match. What it can produce, however, are great promos and scathing personal attacks.

Both McMahon and McAfee are phenomenal talkers who can carry promos and build up to feuds. The promos they deliver before their meeting in the ring would be sensational if done right.

Throw in some suggestive fourth-wall-breaking references, and you have a spicy feud that could be must-see heading into WrestleMania.

#2 Have Austin Theory intervene and force McAfee to fight him

Austin Theory’s relationship with McMahon shows a lot of promise. Being handpicked by the Boss is no bad thing, but it could be time to repay him if McAfee beats him up at WrestleMania.

Theory costing McAfee a match against his employer would be a great way to put some major heat on the selfie-obsessed superstar. It could also allow the two to feud and wrestle a match or two as part of it.

One only needs to look at the WWE commentator’s match against Adam Cole to know that he can get things done in the ring. Wrestling McMahon is one thing, but wrestling someone who does it full-time would guarantee a better match. Given McAfee’s popularity with fans, WWE will want him to wrestle as many matches as he can.

#1 Be representatives for two wrestlers

As amazing as it would be to see McMahon and McAfee go at it in the ring, WWE could opt for a different approach. That could be something Battle of the Billionaires style, where both personalities represent a wrestler and have them fight for them in the ring.

The face in McAfee will be behind a babyface wrestler, while McMahon could back a mega heel. It could be a proper nod to the past while also being a modern wrestling feud. The promos could have both men ripping into each other and hyping up their champions. Ultimately, it would be the superstars who settle the feud in the ring.

Although the Boss and the former football punter have each wrestled before, they could save their in-ring appearances for a later date. Until then, they can have two other wrestlers do the physical bit for them. This also helps put them on the higher end of the WrestleMania card.

Edited by Prem Deshpande