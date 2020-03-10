Vince McMahon received interesting WWE storyline pitch involving The Undertaker

The Undertaker at The Hardy Compound?

Matt Hardy recently made headlines when The Young Bucks appeared on his #FreeTheDELETE YouTube series, but the episode could have featured The Undertaker or Bray Wyatt if the 11-time Tag Team Champion stayed with WWE.

In the biggest hint yet that Hardy is set to join AEW, Matt and Nick Jackson pulled up at The Hardy Compound at the end of last week’s episode, prompting the veteran to excitedly say, “Bucks of Youth, I knew you’d come!”

However, speaking to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, Hardy revealed that his YouTube series was written with the intention of him signing a new WWE deal, with Wyatt or “one wildcard” set to show up in the role that eventually went to The Young Bucks.

When asked if Jeff Hardy would have been the wildcard, Matt disclosed that he pitched an idea to Vince McMahon about The Undertaker appearing at The Hardy Compound.

“There was an idea, it was a big idea that I gave to Vince and the WWE creative guys. I don't know if it got pulled off. But it's also a guy who is very well known for digging graves and burying souls.”

Hardy said it would have been “super cool” if WWE went ahead with the idea, but he admitted he may have been “a little too optimistic” to hope that it would happen.

The Undertaker's WWE career in 2020

Sportskeeda's Rich Ucchino recently caught up with Tommaso Ciampa to discuss all things WWE and NXT, including the time he shared the ring with The Undertaker.

As for 'Taker's current storyline, he has cost AJ Styles from winning matches at the last two pay-per-views – Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber – and all signs point to the two men facing off in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 36.