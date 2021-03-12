"I’m too old to be on TV" - Why Vince McMahon refused to make television appearances in WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon played a villain for the majority of his time on TV. Though he was perfect in that role, WWE Executive Bruce Pritchard revealed that The Boss was reluctant at times during those days to make on-screen appearances.

Vince McMahon has feuded with many top stars over the years, such as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and his most popular rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Chairman is even regarded by many as the greatest heel in the history of pro-wrestling, and it isn't hard to fathom why.

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Pritchard, the WWE exec spoke about the concept behind Vince McMahon's on-screen rivalries. Pritchard revealed that McMahon usually refused to have a program on TV with one of his talents because he felt that he was too old.

"Most of the time he had to be talked into them. He would always start with somebody else, and, ‘No God damnit. I’m too old to be on TV. I don’t wanna be on TV. Put somebody else on there that — I’m not gonna make the live events. Get somebody on there that’s gonna do that.’ And then, 'Okay, well what if we did this?' So he usually took a little bit of talking." (H/T POST Wrestling)

It took some convincing to get Vince to change his mind. Although McMahon no longer competes in the ring, he still holds the record as the oldest WWE Champion and ECW World Champion in history.

Vince McMahon's special bond with wrestlers

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker

Vince McMahon is a controversial figure for apparently being a tyrant, but many stories from wrestlers shed light on the kind of person that he really is - a caring human being and a reputable businessman.

He has given many stars a platform to shine, and shares a special friendship with many wrestlers like The Undertaker and John Cena.