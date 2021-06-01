Vince McMahon instructs entire WWE roster to improve in-ring work before summer tour - Reports

Vince McMahon reportedly wants the WWE roster to work on their in-ring skills at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida before live events return.

According to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, RAW Superstars were told on Monday that they will be expected to participate in workouts at the Performance Center. These exercises will take place on days when WWE Superstars are not scheduled for television tapings on their respective shows.

Johnson added that the idea, which is believed to have come from Vince McMahon, is designed to help superstars ahead of WWE's busy summer schedule. Everyone on the roster “from the top names on down” will be expected to attend the workouts.

“PWInsider.com is told that the workouts could begin as early as next week with talents taking part in drills and perhaps even matches in order to make sure their ring work is sharper," wrote Johnson. "This is believed to be a Vince McMahon edict.”

Including untelevised live events, WWE Superstars usually compete in over 100 matches per year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, live events were axed from the WWE calendar in March 2020. Due to the removal of these events, the company’s performers have had a significantly reduced schedule over the last 15 months.

Sasha Banks, for example, has been one of WWE’s most active in-ring competitors since WWE began performing without any fans in attendance. That being said, she has still only competed in 43 matches since social distancing regulations prevented WWE from allowing fans into arenas.

Now that WWE will return to a fairly normal touring schedule, the wrestlers will have to prepare for a much more demanding schedule.

WWE Superstars’ reaction to Vince McMahon’s edict

Vince McMahon welcomed 25,675 people to WrestleMania 37, WWE's only event with fans in 2021

Mike Johnson also reported that a number of WWE Superstars are looking forward to returning to a regular schedule soon.

WWE’s 25-city summer tour will begin with the July 16 episode of WWE SmackDown in Houston, Texas. The Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which is due to take place on July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, is also set to be part of this tour.

The next three dates on WWE's 25-city summer tour have been announced.



Cleveland, Kansas City, Minneapolis - we'll see you SOON! https://t.co/4N5sZzicZK — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2021

Mike Johnson added that “quite a few” talents believe their in-ring timing has been “off” due to their lack of matches over the last year. As a result, these workouts could help WWE Superstars get back in the swing of things ahead of the summer schedule.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.