Vince McMahon return rumors: Will Triple H's creative efforts in WWE go to waste?

By Andrew Rego
Modified Dec 14, 2022 10:18 PM IST
Vince McMahon and Triple H have been working together behind the scenes for over ten years
Vince McMahon was certainly the talk of 2022 among WWE fans, and unfortunately, not for the right reasons. Due to allegations of sexual harassment by many former WWE female employees, the boss stepped down and announced his retirement from the company, a few days before SummerSlam in July.

At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful

Over the past few days, there have been rumors making the rounds that McMahon would like to return to the company, as he feels the advice given to him regarding stepping down was a bad one. McMahon's return to the helm could again bring in many changes to a system refurbished by Triple H.

If McMahon returns to the company, he may take over everything like before, and the responsibilities won't be divided like they are now. This means he could take the head of creative role back from Triple H.

Vince McMahon has always been very hands-on with the creative aspect of WWE since he bought the company from his father. This would mean The Game will no longer be the Chief Content Officer.

A few more people to be affected would be Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. Both were promoted to co-CEOs after Vince stepped down. If the owner returns, he will once again become the CEO of WWE. Many superstars that returned under Triple H could be shown the exit door too.

WWE Higher-ups may not be very keen on Vince McMahon returning to the company

Since Vince McMahon retired, many transitions have taken place inside WWE. Behind the scenes, many executives were hired and fired. Many superstars that were released returned under the current regime.

The changes that have taken place in the company have worked very positively. The shows have got better, ratings are improving, and the fans are falling in love with the product again. However, with rumors of McMahon's return, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select reported that many people in the WWE are unhappy.

Numerous WWE higher ups that I've spoken to in recent months have indicated to us they want nothing to do with that and are happy with the direction.I haven't heard one person there itching for a Vince return. twitter.com/rebeccaballhau…

While many people may not want to bring Vince McMahon back, there is nothing much they can do if he wishes to come back. One main ace McMahon has is that he owns most of the voting power among all the top executives in the company.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
