Vince McMahon reveals the reason for low WWE RAW viewership ratings

In the aftermath of the historic WrestleMania 36 event, WWE has been conducting shows on a regular basis at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Much like this year's WrestleMania, all episodes of RAW and SmackDown Live are being held behind closed doors with zero presence of the WWE Universe.

As we witnessed at this year's grand show, the promotion crowned a new WWE Champion in the form of Drew McIntyre, who has been leading from the front on Monday Night RAW. On the Blue brand, we have seen Braun Strowman leading proceedings after he captured the Universal Championship from Goldberg at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

However, regardless of the crowning of new Champions, WWE has been struggling with low viewership ratings and during the WWE Q1 2020 financial call, company chairman Vince McMahon revealed the exact reason why he feels Monday Night RAW has been drawing such low numbers lately.

During the Q1 2020 financial call, WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon was asked about the recent low TV ratings WWE has been drawing during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Despite most of the sports-based shows and leagues being called off until further notice, WWE remains one of the few promotions who are still being permitted to conduct shows on a weekly basis. However, regardless of that, Monday Night RAW has been drawing low numbers over the past few weeks, whereas, SmackDown numbers have been relatively steady.

Discussing the issue, Vince McMahon stated that one of the primary reasons for such low ratings for RAW is due to the Red brand currently having a newer roster with a lot of fresh faces. McMahon explained that it takes a lot of time to get the new talent over with the WWE audience.

Vince McMahon further reiterated the importance of former WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, who has been off TV for tpost-WrestleMania 36 season after dropping his world title to 'The Scottish Psychopath' Drew McIntyre. The chairman didn't blame the empty arena shows for the low numbers. (H/T: Wrestlezone)

“It takes a lot to get these new talent over. We no longer have Brock Lesnar anymore, obviously.”

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw a decrease in viewership once again, as Monday Night RAW averaged a total of 1.84 million viewers, which is 71,000 less from last week's average of 1.91 million viewers.

The company's current focus remains on the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which will also be conducted behind closed doors and promises to be another historic event in WWE.