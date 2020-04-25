Vince McMahon's initial reaction when WWE signed 'next WrestleMania main-eventer'

Vince McMahon

Jim Ross has revealed that Vince McMahon looked at him “like he was delirious” when he suggested that a 23-year-old John Cena could headline WrestleMania within five years.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross recalled that he met with Cena in 2000 to agree terms with the up-and-coming Superstar on a WWE contract.

The former WWE commentator, who also worked as the Senior Vice President of Talent Relations at the time, said he went straight to McMahon’s office after a red-eye flight because he was so keen to tell his boss about Cena’s potential.

However, the WWE Chairman was “not sold” on the future 16-time World Champion at first, despite Ross tipping him to be one of the company’s next top stars.

“I told him, ‘I’ve agreed to terms with a WrestleMania main-eventer in five years.’ He looked at me like I was delirious. He said something kind of benign and he said, ‘Now go home, take a shower and come back to work.’”

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

John Cena in WrestleMania main events

John Cena’s first WrestleMania main event came in 2006 when he defeated Triple H to retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 22.

Since then, he has headlined WWE’s biggest show of the year on another four occasions, including in back-to-back years against The Rock at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29.

Advertisement

His other WrestleMania main events took place at WrestleMania 23 (versus Shawn Michaels) and WrestleMania 27 (versus The Miz).