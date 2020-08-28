Vince McMahon's ridiculous routine and life inside and outside WWE at 75 years of age revealed

Triple H was recently on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he talked about WWE battling AEW, retiring, and more, including revealing what the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was like behind the scenes.

Vince McMahon's behind-the-scenes attitude in WWE revealed

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is not a normal human being when it comes to his attitude towards life. Talking about his father-in-law, Triple H revealed the ridiculous routine that Vince McMahon followed in his own life.

"He (Vince McMahon) is a machine. It's hard sometimes when you talk about it, because people are like, 'That can't be good for him, he's getting older.' It does not bother him. Probably given the circumstances, he's sleeping more than he ever has, just because of the travel and the way things are, it's a lot less than it used to be. I don't know if he missed a day at the office. He is still at the office every single day even when there's no one there. He still trains everyday. If you go to the office and go downstairs at one or two in the morning, he's probably in there training. That's what keeps him going. He eats incredibly well. He's a very routine and disciplined person, so his diet is on, all those things are there. I think it's hard for people to understand when people are driven to do something. This is his passion still to this day, he's the most passionate person about WWE that I know. He will do it."

Triple H talked about Vince McMahon's passion towards all things WWE despite now being 75 years old.

"He (Vince McMahon) gets up looking forward to doing it. All these years later, it's still like he's dating a new girl in a way. He can't wait to get up, get on the phone, do his stuff."

Triple H went on to talk about what Vince McMahon was like outside WWE as a grandfather to Triple H and Stephanie's children.

"He's (Vince McMahon) awesome. He's busy and he works all the time. Vince is a funny guy, he will work and do all the things. But if he needs to be there for something for somebody family-wise or anything else, he's the guy that is right there. He is there for the things that they need to do, he's there for their events or moments. Whether it's by phone or whether in person or whatever, he's there and he wants to have a good time with them. He's an observer. He likes to sit and watch them do things that kids do."

