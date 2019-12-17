Vince McMahon stopped WWE Legend from getting physical at Crown Jewel

Vince McMahon nixed Ric Flair's plans of getting physical at WWE Crown Jewel, the Hall of Famer revealed to WrestlingINC. The 16-time world champion was at the pay-per-view in the Middle East where his team took on Team Hogan in a 5-on-5 tag-team match.

Talking on the WINCLY podcast, Ric Flair said:

“I got cleared medically to do something in Saudi and then Vince nixed it. If I would have fed Roman in that huge comeback he made, or tapped Hogan, that would have been the coup de gras. You just wanna give them everything they paid for and sometimes if you're not physically involved, you feel like you're not giving everything you had if you're not physical. I have this gift that God has given me where I don't hurt anywhere, knock on wood.”

Rumours ahead of the pay-per-view hinted that Flair could be taking bumps but WWE protected him and did not have him get involved.

Despite confirming that he is fit enough to take a bump and get physical in and around the ring, Flair has made it clear that he cannot compete in a match.

He believes that he would get knocked down if he competes in a match but would be open to getting involved in a spot and taking a bump any time.