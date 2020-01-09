Vince McMahon's stunning condition for Tyson Fury having a match at WrestleMania (WWE Rumors)

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon and Tyson Fury

Vince McMahon is a winner, and he only has time for winners. He constantly strives to make WWE a bigger product than it already is and is not willing to compromise on that. For WrestleMania, the WWE Chairman goes the extra mile to make it the biggest event of the year, and getting the very best to appear is always the priority.

Tyson Fury is one name that has been mentioned for this year's WrestleMania. He has previously appeared at a Saudi Arabia pay-per-view against Braun Strowman and will not be a fresh face.

However, WrestleVotes claim that nothing is set in stone as yet. They report that Vince McMahon is waiting for Fury's match against Deontay Wilder on February 22 to get over before signing him up for another match.

They claim that the WWE Chairman will only sanction a match for Fury at WrestleMania if he wins against Wilder. Vince is not willing to throw money at a star who just lost, according to the report.

“Lots of speculation regarding Tyson Fury & WrestleMania. Source said his fight at MGM Grand vs. Deontay Wilder on February 22 is crucial to him appearing in Tampa. If Wilder wins, Vince isn’t throwing $$ at a guy who just lost on PPV. So to a degree, the ball is in Fury’s court.”

Lots of speculation regarding Tyson Fury & WrestleMania. Source said his fight at MGM Grand vs. Deontay Wilder on February 22 is crucial to him appearing in Tampa. If Wilder wins, Vince isn’t throwing $$ at a guy who just lost on PPV. So to a degree, the ball is in Fury’s court. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 9, 2020

The same has been confirmed by Alex McCarthy as well. McCarthy was reportedly told the same thing back in December by his WWE source.

Fury, meanwhile, spoke to Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy recently about a dream match at this year's WrestleMania. Back in October 2019, Fury said:

No plans as of yet to do another fight as of yet, just go back to my day job, but after that - who knows? You might see another appearance after this one.If I was to continue, I would want to fight Brock Lesnar.