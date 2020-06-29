Vince McMahon's reported reaction to current COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused thousands of deaths all around the world, including the US, where over 120,000 have died. WWE have pushed on despite all sports and entertainment coming to a halt. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has decided to hold all weekly shows and monthly PPVs.

Brian Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live recently revealed that Vince McMahon doesn't think that the current situation is "all that bad".

“Vince McMahon has never said anything publicly about what he thinks about the coronavirus. He’s never said anything publicly. I have heard from multiple sources that Vince does not think that this is all that bad. I hesitate to even say that. I’m not sitting here saying that he outright thinks its a hoax or whatever. There’s a lot of people in this country that still believe, at worst, it’s a bad flu. The impression that I have been given from people within the company is that’s Vince’s mindset.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

This report comes days after a report by PWInsider revealed that the number of positive coronavirus cases in WWE could be in the "two dozen range".

Vince McMahon on the coronavirus situation

WWE have continued to hold RAW, SmackDown, and NXT at the Performance Center, while the promotion's PPVs have also been held there. McMahon spoke about the situation earlier this year while talking to investors, where he revealed that WWE are doing everything to keep the performers and employees safe:

“We’re doing everything we can do for safety and making sure the environment is as good as it could possibly be."

But, recent reports have indicated otherwise, with one report stating that WWE did not want "fans" at the Performance Center to wear masks.

A few in WWE have been infected recently, with Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, and Jamie Noble testing positive for the virus.