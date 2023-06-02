Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown has the potential to be one of the most blockbuster episodes in recent months. The road to Money in the Bank begins, a newly-crowned champion kicks off her reign and Roman Reigns celebrates 1000 days as Universal champion. Add Jimmy Uso's epic Night of Champions turn to the mix, and you have an extremely exciting show to look forward to.

The blue brand has a lot to unpack in the aftermath of the Jeddah Superdome spectacle, heading into the buildup to MITB. That begins by answering some very important questions raised by the Saudi show which will enable the blue brand to move forward smoothly.

Here are four of the biggest questions WWE SmackDown MUST address after Night Of Champions 2023

#4: What will Austin Theory's direction on WWE SmackDown be?

The United States Champion is yet to make his presence felt on WWE SmackDown.

Since being drafted to WWE SmackDown in the 2023 Draft, United States champion Austin Theory hasn't had a proper direction. First, he unsuccessfully took part in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, bowing out in the semifinals. Then, he entered a mini-feud with tournament opponent Sheamus, retaining his title against The Celtic Warrior on the go-home show for Night of Champions.

Having been the only main roster singles champion to not make the card on a night that showcases champions, The Now needs to get rolling on Friday nights. Will he properly feud with The Celtic Warrior? Will he align with Pretty Deadly? Will he be targeted by someone like Grayson Waller or LA Knight? Who will he face at Money in the Bank? SmackDown should provide answers.

#3: Which WWE SmackDown stars will qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder matches?

WWE SmackDown's road to Money in the Bank kicks off tonight, with LA Knight, Montez Ford, Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans aiming to punch their tickets.

The men's qualifier pits two stars that many fans would love to see win the briefcase, against each other, leaving the WWE Universe divided over who should win. On the women's side, Zelina Vega is the huge fan favorite to qualify after her recent exploits at Backlash.

Which popular male star will the company go with? Will they pull a swerve and have Evans qualify, possibly at the request of Vince McMahon, who is known to be a huge fan of hers?

#2: Who will be Asuka's first challenger as RAW Women's champion?

Asuka ended Bianca Belair's historic RAW Women's championship reign at Night of Champions. After failing to capture the title at WrestleMania 39, The Empress of Tomorrow finally overcame the EST to become a four-time women's champion. Fans are excited to see how she reigns under Triple H who booked her undefeated title run in NXT, arguably the greatest WWE women's title reign of all time.

What will be her first challenge? Will it be a Belair rematch at Money in the Bank? Will it be a fresh feud with another top talent on the blue brand? Could iconic rival Charlotte Flair return for a long-term feud culminating at SummerSlam? We can't wait to find out!

#1: Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration has so many questions to answer

Roman Reigns reached a huge milestone at Night of Champions as he clocked 1000 days as Universal champion. The historic mark was as good as it got for the Tribal Chief, though, as his night proceeded to crumble before his very eyes.

For one, he and Solo Sikoa failed to dethrone bitter rivals Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as undisputed tag team champions. This was, of course, a result of Jimmy Uso turning on him and delivering two superkicks heard around the world which allowed Owens and Zayn to claim the victory.

As the Head Of The Table celebrates 1000 days as Universal champion (interestingly, on the 9th anniversary of Seth Rollins breaking up The Shield), how will he handle this betrayal? What consequences will he have in store for Jimmy (and probably Jey)? Whose side will Jey Uso take? What will Solo's role be? All this will be addressed on WWE SmackDown, and we will be seated and ready!

