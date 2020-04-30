Vince McMahon told WWE RAW Superstar to improve his English

Vince McMahon

Sean Ross Sapp has revealed that WWE Superstar Andrade confirmed in an interview with Fightful that he was advised by Vince McMahon to work on his English.

In May 2019, a WWE insider claimed on Wade Keller’s PW Torch radio show that the current United States Champion had been told to “learn some English and get back to me” after he asked McMahon for a push.

Writing on Fightful Select, Sapp said he spoke to Andrade but he is unlikely to release the full interview due to language barrier issues.

However, he was able to find out that McMahon did indeed tell the Mexican Superstar, who is engaged to Charlotte Flair, that he needs to improve his English.

“It's no surprise that Charlotte has been helping him out a bit in that regard. He asked Vince McMahon what he could do to improve his position, and was told to learn English, so he has been.”

Andrade’s WWE career in 2020

Earlier this year, Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy caught up with Andrade and Charlotte Flair to discuss all things WWE, including Ric Flair’s opinion of his daughter’s fiancé.

As for his in-ring career in 2020, the year began with Andrade retaining the United States Championship in two matches against long-term rival Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW.

“El Idolo” then defeated Humberto Carrillo on the 2020 Royal Rumble kickoff show before he was suspended for 30 days due to a violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy.

Since returning in the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match at Super ShowDown in February, Andrade’s most notable match came on the April 13 episode of RAW when he lost a Champion vs. Champion encounter against Drew McIntyre.

Two weeks prior to that match, he was supposed to team with Angel Garza to challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 36, but he was unable to compete at the taping due to a rib injury.

With Zelina Vega by his side, the former NXT Champion is now part of a heel faction on Monday nights alongside Garza and Austin Theory.