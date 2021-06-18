Vince McMahon didn't understand plans that AEW star and Bray Wyatt had

Vince McMahon didn't understand AEW star Matt Hardy's plans with Bray Wyatt when he was in WWE. Hardy and Wyatt had an idea to go to the Hardy Compound to shoot some vignettes.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt feuded briefly in 2017 and 2018 before teaming together. The duo won the Raw Tag Team Championship and the team then fell apart as Hardy had to take some time off due to an injury.

While speaking to Signed By Superstars, Hardy revealed that Vince McMahon didn't quite understand what he and Wyatt were pitching to him.

"We did have input, but I don’t think Vince [McMahon] got what we were going for. If we would’ve followed what we wanted to do, we were gonna have Bray [Wyatt] kind of be homeless because he lost Abigail and Randy [Orton] burned his stuff down. He was gonna come to the Hardy Compound and we were gonna do a series of vignettes there, as opposed to just wrestlers on the show every week. I felt like that waters down so much. We wanted to do stuff that was gonna be [at] the Hardy Compound that was super entertaining." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Hardy and Wyatt held the RAW Tag Team titles for 80 days before being defeated by The B-Team.

Matt Hardy on what went wrong between him and Vince McMahon

Matt Hardy

Following his release from WWE last year, Matt Hardy spoke about what went wrong between him and Vince McMahon. The AEW star believes he "aged out" in WWE.

"And I feel like when it comes to Vince and the WWE, in some ways, I’ve kind of aged out, and I think kind of, my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn’t one of their priorities, and that’s fine, and I get that, and I understand that and that’s no issue, I don’t have any resentment towards anyone."

#OnThisDay in 2018, #WWE taped its Ultimate Deletion match between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy.



What was your opinion of this match? Would you want to see more like this? pic.twitter.com/Cc9SqdKVwn — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) March 8, 2019

Hardy's last run in Vince McMahon's company lasted just three years and he is now currently a part of AEW. In AEW, he has gone through a change in his gimmick again and is managing a number of stars.

