Vince McMahon asked former WWE Champion to get out his deal with AEW after signing with them

Pro-Wrestling legend Chris Jericho recently revealed that Vince McMahon asked him not to leave WWE for the then-new promotion AEW.

After working for McMahon in WWE for more than 15 years, the Canadian superstar was keen for a change in 2019. With AEW rearing its head, Jericho saw it as another opportunity to once again reinvent himself as a performer as well as a chance to be a part of a brand new and exciting promotion.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho the former AEW World Champion revealed that despite Vince seemingly saying it was okay for him to leave, McMahon asked him if he could opt out of his deal.

"I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like 'you took it?', I said yeah, he said, 'can you get out of it?'. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can't ask me these questions!'." [9:00 to 9:55]

At the start of AEW's run on television in 2019, The Demo God was arguably the biggest star in the company, with many other top names being well known only amongst the most hardcore of wrestling fans.

Chris Jericho on what is next for Vince McMahon

Last july, the 77 year old shocked the wrestling world after he announced his retirement from the business with immediate effect.

During a recent interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Chris Jericho was asked if Vince McMahon may still have an impact on the WWE product despite no longer running the day-to-day operations in the company.

"It’d be great if he would still be able to be there to consult, but I don’t think Vince is going to consult anything. When he decided to leave or was asked to leave, whatever the story is, I don’t think he can be a guy that can hang around on the outskirts. He’s gonna have to go and find something else he loves to do." (H/T Fightful)

Since Vince McMahon retired, his daughter Stephanie and former entertainment agent Nick Khan have taken over as co-CEOs, whilst his son-in-law Triple H is now the new head of creative.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon stepping away from the wrestling business? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far