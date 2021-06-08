"Why do I care who wins?" - Vince Russo slams WWE's booking of top RAW storyline [Exclusive]

Vince Russo is a former WWE head writer and he is responsible for many of the famous storylines that unfolded in WWE in the 1990s. He has also worked for WCW, where he was one of the lead writers during the height of the Monday Night Wars.

Russo has since stayed close to the wrestling industry, whether it be through writing television on a weekly basis for a wrestling promotion or being an on-screen character.

Currently, Vince Russo appears regularly on Sportskeeda Wrestling where he discusses the current state of wrestling. During the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone to discuss the current feud between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair:

"That's the thing Chris. You're looking at this seriously. I like Charlotte but honestly when Charlotte wrestles Rhea Ripley, why do I care who wins. Give me one reason why I care if either one of these people win. Like, why do I care? I don't care. Who cares?"

Vince Russo also went on to explain why Rhea Ripley hasn't been on top of her game ever since her arrival on the main roster, mostly attributing it to the idea that she is under pressure.

"I think they have stripped this girl of all confidence. I think when this woman is in the ring, I think she is overthinking everything. When you watch her work, it comes across like she's afraid to make a mistake"

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's feud in WWE

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley dates back to the start of 2020 when Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble last year. The following night on RAW she was confronted by Rhea Ripley who dared Charlotte to challenge her for the WWE NXT Championship.

Charlotte took her up on that offer and a match was set for WrestleMania where Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley and captured the NXT Championship. Charlotte then dropped the title to Io Shirai in a triple threat match that also involved Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Ripley and Flair were separated from each other for a while until Ripley made her arrival on the main roster the following year and defeated Asuka at WWE WrestleMania to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Charlotte Flair returned shortly after WrestleMania and was launched into the title picture, reviving her feud with Rhea Ripley

