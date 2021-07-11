"Maybe you need to look at the way you bring people back from injury" - Vince Russo criticizes the way WWE and other promotions deal with injuries (Exclusive)

One of the major downsides of being a WWE Superstar is the potential of suffering an injury. In this line of work, injuries are a common occurrence and the severity of an injury can completely derail a superstar's career.

Throughout the years, there have been a number of superstars who have succumbed to injuries at pivotal moments in their career.

The setbacks of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and many others come to mind when one thinks about injury. Some injuries have even forced WWE Superstars to retire, due to their severity.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the topic of Jinder Mahal with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

While covering Mahal's recent return from injury, Russo criticized the way some superstars are brought back from injury, not just in WWE, but in other promotions as well. He believes that superstars need to be brought back slowly and only put on a full-time schedule once they have fully healed:

"When somebody is injured and they go on the injury reserve list and they are brought back. Bro they are brought back slowly. First of all there is a lot of rehab and when they are finally cleared, they are brought back slowly. Not in wrestling... Not in wrestling bro! As soon as somebody is cleared they are thrown back in that ring on a full-time schedule and maybe that is why they get hurt again. Maybe you need to look at the way you bring people back from injury," said Vince Russo.

There is a lot of truth in Vince Russo's words. Professional wrestlers are only human and need to be protected, especially when they suffer severe injuries.

Bayley is the latest WWE Superstar who has been put on the injury list

WWE and SmackDown's roster suffered a huge blow last week when it was announced that former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley had suffered a severe injury.

The Role Model was involved in a freak accident at the WWE Performance Center which resulted in an injury that has put her out of action for at least nine months.Her injury forced WWE to scrap their plans for Money in the Bank, where Bayley was meant to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title in an I Quit match.

It is a huge blow, not just for WWE but the WWE Universe as well. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Bayley a swift and safe recovery.

