"Lose The Hurt Business" - Former WWE writer explains how he would book Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has outlined how he would book the rumored Drew McIntyre/Bobby Lashley feud. He stated that it should be a purely one-on-one affair, going as far as to say Lashley should "Lose The Hurt Business."

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo explains how he would book current WWE storylines - the former WWE writer explained that he wants to see the two WWE Superstars square off in a razor-thin competition, but that McIntyre and Lashley should embrace at the end of what would be an epic confrontation.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say on how he would book Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley:

"“Lashley waited a second too long to cover him!” It really, really is that close! You want a star in putting the belt on Drew? Put the belt on Drew. Put it back on Lashley, then, after that and then have the big one. When all is said and done you’ve got these two athletes embracing each other with this respect that they (have)... Make it epic and make it big and make it huge!

Russo says Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley should have a trilogy of fights

Vince Russo would also say that he would prefer to see the two WWE Superstars face off "mano a mano" and that Bobby Lashley should "Lose The Hurt Business" so that fans can enjoy an uninterrupted trilogy of fights between the two.

"Lose The Hurt Business. Make this mano a mano. You’ve got two giant guys. Blue chippers. I was going to say at the peak of their careers because I look at Lashley, this guy ain’t 45?! And make it such an even match and I mean really book it ‘McIntyre/Lashley I, McIntyre/Lashley II” and make the matches really epic battles where it is that one mistake."

You can watch the clip from Writing with Russo at the link below:

