"There's no rhyme or reason" - WWE veteran fails to understand Rhea Ripley's heel turn on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo believes that the entire Rhea Ripley heel turn on RAW was pointless.

The Nightmare attacked Liv Morgan after duo failed to win the Women's Tag Team Championships against Sasha Banks and Naomi. The former RAW Women's Champion executed a brutal beatdown on her partner followed by a Riptide. In doing so, she brought a shocking end to their alliance.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that it made no sense for Ripley to turn on Morgan, especially after Nikki A.S.H. had turned on her a few months ago. The wrestling veteran suggested a more subtle booking idea where the tandem would part ways because Morgan was holding her back.

"When we go back, Nikki Cross turned on Rhea Ripley," said Russo. "So at that point, just a month ago, Ripley was the babyface. Now, for no reason, Ripley is doing the turn. There's no pattern. There's no rhyme or reason. What about Rhea Ripley just saying to Liv Morgan, 'You know what? You're costing me money, man. Every time I lose a match, you're costing me money.' What about that? But to have her be turned on only to have her turn on somebody a week later. And again bro, against people that don't matter. Nobody cares about Liv. (From 11:40 - 12:28)

Rhea Ripley could be gunning for the RAW Women's Championship soon

With this new shift in attitude, Rhea Ripley will likely aim to win back the gold as soon as possible.

The current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is currently in a program with Sonya Deville. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may be looking to move Ripley into the title picture next. The veteran journalist reported that it made sense for her to go after the title as a heel since Belair is a babyface.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Nightmare in her singles run. Will she line up for the RAW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

