"Always in your shadow" - Former WWE writer pitches Bo Dallas return in Fiend storyline [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has crafted a storyline in which Bo Dallas could return to WWE as part of a storyline involving his real-life brother Bray Wyatt.

In a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer emphasized the importance of including Dallas in a hypothetical storyline with The Fiend.

Russo pitched the idea of having Wyatt speak with a psychotherapist, with Bo Dallas returning to add an element of realism and real-life family drama to the story.

"The Bo Dallas’ story can be the old," Russo said. “You want people to feel sorry for you?! I grew up with you! I know everything about you! I was the little kid that got nothing! I was the kid that got your hand me downs! I was the kid that was always in your shadow! Then you tell an even realer story, bro!

"We know we can’t depend on the creativity of the WWE," Russo added. "This is something where you’ve gotta say to Bray, Bray? These questions are gonna be real. Sit down with the doctor, give him the questions… we’re not going to interfere. Get in this guy’s mind and this guy’s heart for three months."

Russo hypothesized that Dallas was trying to overcome the stigma of being Wyatt's brother while attempting to escape from his shadow in the wrestling business.

While the idea of Bo Dallas entering a storyline with Bray Wyatt was rumored for months, these notions were put to bed when WWE released Bo Dallas in April 2021.

Vince Russo served as head writer for WWE from 1997 to 1999 before joining WCW.

Bo Dallas' WWE release

Bo Dallas was released as part of WWE's annual cuts on April 15, 2021. WWE kept Dallas under contract without utilizing him on television for approximately a full year between 2020 and 2021. Subsequently, many fans believed the company would find some use for him.

If reports are to be believed, Dallas is currently planning his future in the Real Estate business.

