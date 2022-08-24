"You can't do that"- Ex-WWE personality points out the issue with Rhea Ripley's actions against male superstar on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Rhea Ripley's actions on Monday Night RAW.

On the most recent episode of the red brand, Ripley's Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor faced Dolph Ziggler in singles competition. Midway through the match, The Eradicator hit Ziggler with a cheap shot from ringside.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed Ripley's involvement in the match. He pointed out that having her walk out with Damian Priest later the same night was the wrong decision, as she had already accompanied Balor earlier.

"These are the things that Edge and I would discuss, so, Rhea Ripley is out there with Finn Balor, right? She clearly gets involved, distracts Dolph Ziggler, so Finn Balor goes over right? You let her go out with Damian Priest... Now what you've done is, you've made the referees incompetent. You've made Adam Pearce, you totally cut his baldings off because she clearly interfered in the first match, had impact in that match. so you're gonna let her go out with Damian? You can't do that bro, you can't do that." (52:40 - 53:50)

Rhea Ripley had sent out a warning to Edge prior to his match on RAW

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley sent out a warning to WWE Hall of Famer Edge prior to his match against Damian Priest on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator claimed that the Rated-R Superstar was her idol when she was young and even cried when the latter retired.

Ripley further put Edge on notice by adding that this time The Judgment Day will be the reason behind their former leader's permanent retirement.

"When I was 14 my idol @EdgeRatedR retired, & I cried. This time my boys and I are going to be the reason that he NEVER steps foot in OUR ring again, & I’m going to bask in everyone’s sorrows #TheJudgmentDay #WWERAW #TimeForRetirement #ByeEdge ArcherOfInfamy @FinnBalor" Rhea Ripley tweeted.

