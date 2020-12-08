The top title feud on RAW going forward looks like it will be Sheamus taking on Drew McIntyre. On SmackDown, it's Kevin Owens taking on Roman Reigns. Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about these two feuds and revealed one issue they exposed with WWE creative at the moment.

Vince Russo reveals one big issue with WWE creative right now

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about the current creative direction in WWE and one big issue he had with it. Using the feuds between Kevin Owens-Roman Reigns and the possible one between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre as examples, Vince Russo said that their outcomes were foregone conclusions unlike the greats feuds in the past:

"Here's what it comes down to. Let's take a look at both shows. Is Kevin Owens really going to go over Roman Reigns? I don't think so. Is Sheamus, 15 years into his WWE run - after he loses to Matt Riddle and to Jeff Hardy - is he really going to go over Drew McIntyre? No, I don't think so. So what are we watching for? What are we watching for? I mean, that's the thing."

"I can look back on so many feuds when you didn't now. I had a house full of people, how are they going to book this Hogan vs Andre The Giant match? I had 30 people in my freaking house. You didn't know. Did anybody know how they were going to book Hogan and Warrior? You didn't know. Bro, every single one of these, give me a freaking break. Let me tell you about thunderous, okay? Chris, I was in Madison Square Garden the very first time Hogan wrestled Savage in the Garden. Chris, the rafters were shaking. Sold out. People hanging from the rafters. Bro, the garden was shaking. You're going to shake the ThunderDome with Sheamus and freaking McIntyre? You couldn't shake my living room with Sheamus and McIntyre."

Also on this episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about how he had information of USA Network telling WWE that they were unhappy with ratings and creatives, which apparently led to two storylines on RAW. You can check out the details HERE.