Vince Russo reveals the possible reason why WWE is burying Elias (Exclusive)

The Symphony of Destruction match between Jeff Hardy and Elias on RAW ended with The Charismatic Enigma picking up the win in what was the feud-ending contest.

Elias has consistently been on the losing end during the feud, and WWE even booked him to lose the rivalry. WWE's booking decisions for Elias seem like the company is burying a very talented and popular performer; however, what could be the reason?

A fan asked Vince Russo the question during the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Russo said that he is still in touch with a few WWE Superstars, and based on what he knows, Elias is a very creative Superstar who frequently pitches new ideas and angles to the WWE Creative team.

Russo, however, was quick to highlight the fact that WWE doesn't always appreciate a Superstar coming up and pitching ideas. Russo termed it a 'spiteful' ideology within the WWE that often hurts enterprising talent, who want to develop fresh ideas for their character.

Russo said that he appreciated talent like that during his time in the WWE as it made his job a lot easier. The situation is wholly different today as WWE Superstars rarely get their ideas approved.

While Russo wasn't sure about whether the same situation applies to Elias, he did add that the problem doesn't lie with Elias but the material that is being given to the RAW Superstar.

Here's what Vince Russo explained about WWE burying Elias:

"Listen. How can I say this without getting anybody in trouble? Let me put it to you this way. There are some WWE talents that I have contact with, ones that I am big fans of. I don't know this to be a fact, but I know Elias is a very creative dude. I know Elias really, really gives ideas, writes stuff out. He is always giving them ideas. And bro, unfortunately, with that company, that hurts you more than it helps you. So, I don't know bro, if Elias is in that position where he is constantly, constantly, giving good ideas, thinking about his character, coming up with different things and you know, they are spiteful that way sometimes, which is freaking ridiculous. When a talent would come to me with ideas, that made my job easier. Why wouldn't I listen to it? A talent is thinking about his character 24/7. I'm thinking about a hundred guys. So when a character would come to me with a storyline idea, I would have to be ignorant to not listen. These guys don't work like that bro, for some reason, and I don't know this to be a fact, but Elias is not the problem. It's the material they are giving Elias, and I have to assume, it's going to be for some kind of reason, Chris."

Elias is one of the very few WWE Superstars who understands his character and has a clear idea of how to utilize his gimmick to get the best reactions. We hope that the WWE backs him up with vital creative booking decisions and the Drifter receives a substantial push soon.