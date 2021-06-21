Vince Russo reveals his storyline idea for Eva Marie on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Eva Marie could have been reintroduced to WWE television in a more creative way.

Almost four years after leaving WWE, Marie made her return on the May 3 episode of WWE RAW. The former Total Divas cast member appeared in several vignettes before forming an alliance with NXT UK star Piper Niven on last week’s episode.

Russo, who worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, discussed Marie’s return with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone. According to Russo, Marie's history with WWE should have been used as part of her comeback storyline.

“The backstory with Eva Marie should be from day one when she entered the WWE,” Russo said. “She knew the other girls were jealous of her. She knew they were ribbing her. She knew she had a huge target on her back. But Eva Marie was smarter than all of them, because Eva Marie was keeping a log of everything that was going on.”

Vince Russo thinks Eva Marie’s return could have created lots of storylines

Eva Marie appeared on Total Divas from 2013 to 2016

Eva Marie had a four-year run with WWE between 2013 and 2017. While she also performed on NXT, she is best remembered for her time on RAW and the Total Divas reality show.

Elaborating on his storyline idea, Vince Russo said Marie’s character could have had access to private information about WWE Superstars.

“That character could be such a catalyst because she could have dirt on everybody,” Russo added. “Do you know how many branches of stories you could have? If you just started with her, all of a sudden she’s in a position of power and we’re asking the same question. ‘Wait a minute, how the heck did Eva Marie get in a position of power?’ And nothing’s really said, but then it becomes exposed. She could have the dirt, the skinny, on so many people to create so many storylines.”

Eva Marie’s new ally, Piper Niven, defeated Naomi in a one-minute match on last week’s episode of RAW. Following the match, Marie grabbed a microphone and declared herself the winner.

