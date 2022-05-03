"You're going to see this for the next five years" - Vince Russo sends a big warning to loyal WWE fans (Exclusive)

It's no secret that Vince Russo has been a vocal critic of WWE's product in recent times, and in this week's Legion of RAW, the former writer said that he doesn't see any improvement as long as fans continue to support Vince McMahon's company.

While WWE faces a lot of brickbats for its booking, Russo believes that there is a section of the fanbase that would still have positive things to say about the promotion on social media, irrespective of the repetitive storylines and matches.

Vince Russo said that he does not see WWE's shows getting any better over the next five years unless viewers share their brutally honest opinions online.

"The WWE fans have to understand, man. Guys, as long as you continue to put this show over and make excuses, you're never going to see a change," declared Vince Russo. "I mean, is this the type of show you want to see for the next five years? If you continue to support it, you know, watching it and going on social media and literally saying this was a good show, bro, you're going to see this for the next five years, Chris." [From 5:3- onwards]

Monday Night RAW run can be an excruciating viewing experience for wrestling fans, and Russo himself admitted that he had the least fun every week watching WWE's three-hour offering.

Russo stated that he would prefer to tune into other sports events instead of RAW and added that the predictable decisions from WWE sucked out all his excitement towards professional wrestling.

"I swear to you, bro, and I'm not even exaggerating. The least amount of fun throughout my entire week is watching this show tonight. Seriously bro, especially, you know, I'm a baseball fan, and there are games on the other channels, and I really want to be watching. You just know what it's going to be, bro, and it's the most tiring night of my week," said Russo. "And I'm sorry, bro, I don't understand even the most loyal of WWE fans can, you know, stick up for this show. I don't understand it."

They are living off the reputation of the last 50 years: Vince Russo

WWE's on-screen inconsistencies have seemingly had no impact on the organization's financial status as Vince McMahon and his team have been raking in record-breaking revenue over the past couple of years.

Vince Russo understands WWE's mainstream value and why many brands and personalities want to work with the most lucrative wrestling company in the world. However, the veteran personality noted that WWE's earnings have nothing to do with their poor creative moves:

"We're not talking about the money that WWE is making. We're not talking about that, bro. These are two separate things," explained the former WWE head writer. "Yes, they are making money hand over fist. Yes, a lot of people want to be in bed with them. Yes, people want to take advantage of their brand and branding. Yes, they are living off the reputation of the last 50 years. All of that has nothing to do with putting on a horrible television show. It's two completely different things."

Is Vince Russo right on the money with his assessment regarding WWE and its fans? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Lennard Surrao