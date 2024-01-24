Viral video of WWE President Nick Khan from 2000 surfaces on social media: Is it real or fake?

Over the past few years, Nick Khan has been a key figure in WWE's global success. After joining the promotion in 2020, Khan played a vital role in leading the Stamford-based promotion to record revenue profitability for three consecutive years in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

However, despite all the success, Khan lives a life away from the limelight, and not much is known about him. Recently, a video of the WWE President has been doing the rounds on social media, where he can be seen on the game show Wheel of Fortune.

It led many to question whether the man in the video was Nick Khan himself. The answer to this question would be yes. On December 25th, 2000, Khan made an appearance on Wheel of Fortune. At the time, he was struggling financially, and the show helped him win $16,650.

Expand Tweet

Khan put this money to good use as he undertook the BAR exam, which helped him start his career as an attorney. Since then, the WWE President's life has changed for good, and he is now a key figure in both the promotion and the sports entertainment industry.

Nick Khan recently spoke about the future of Monday Night RAW

Recently, WWE made a landmark announcement by revealing that Monday Night RAW would soon be airing on Netflix. This development is indeed massive for both the promotion and the streaming platform. The deal between WWE and Netflix is a ten-year-long agreement reportedly amounting to over $5 billion.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE President Nick Khan discussed the strategy for Monday Night RAW going forward. Khan was asked if RAW would continue airing on Mondays, and he stated that it was the plan unless things change.

"At this moment in time, it remains Monday Night RAW. But keep in mind, we’ve got ten-and-a-half months until this deal is up and running. So we’re looking at what you’re looking at and whatever everyone else is looking at...You have a lot of Mondays where there is stiff competition... If we stay on Mondays, it will work, and if we move it to a different day, we think it will work too."

Expand Tweet

The Rock recently joined the board of directors at TKO Holdings. It remains to be seen what the direction of WWE will be in the coming years.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.