Wade Barrett shares exciting personal news

Former WWE Superstar and current WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett (real name Stu Bennett) has revealed that he is now a U.S. Citizen.

Wade Barrett, who was born in England, moved to the United States in October 2007 after signing a developmental contract with WWE. He worked for the company as an in-ring competitor until 2016 before returning in 2020 as an NXT announcer.

Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship of the USA.



Thank you 🇺🇸 for embracing this Englishman. World Cups aside, I will continue to support you in everything you do.



To Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Cheers!🍻



🗽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4vLJdC5VH3 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) January 29, 2021

Several wrestlers congratulated Wade Barrett on his exciting personal news. Another WWE commentator, Corey Graves, was among the first people to reply to the former Nexus leader’s post. Oney Lorcan, Lance Storm, Eric Young, Brian Pillman Jr., Damian Priest, Matt Sydal, and The Bollywood Boyz also tweeted congratulatory messages.

Miro (fka Rusev) worked alongside Wade Barrett as part of The League of Nations faction in WWE. The Bulgarian-born AEW star noted that both men are now U.S. Citizens.

Wade Barrett’s WWE future

Wade Barrett, 40, has not wrestled since 2016

Although Wade Barrett does not compete in matches in WWE NXT, he has teased a possible return to the ring one day.

The five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion joked in October 2020 that he could “batter” Drew McIntyre if their paths crossed again. The WWE Champion referred to Wade Barrett as “grandpa” and told him to stay behind the announce desk.