Walk With Elias: A Review

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 685 // 03 Aug 2018, 21:11 IST

WWE's Elias, ever the performer

By now the WWE Universe is fully aware that Elias is more than just your run of the mill professional wrestler. Perhaps more than any other talent on the WWE roster, Elias best exemplifies the term sports entertainment.

A throwback to fellow musician characters, The Honky Tonk Man and Jeff "Double J" Jarrett, Elias is one part wrestler and one part rock n' roll superstar. There is one major difference, however. The Honky Tonk Man was only a gimmick. Wayne Ferris merely looked like Elvis; but, had no legitimate musical talent. Jeff Jarrett's greatest WWE musical accomplishment was sung by Brian "Road Dogg" James.

Elias is a true musical performer. Not only does he write his own lyrics and compose his own music; but, he performs in such a unique way that it is perfectly befitting his Drifter character.

First originating in NXT as Elias Samson, a.k.a. The Drifter, Elias made it well known that he was not a people person.

Unlike the lovable quirky musical 3MB characters of yesteryear, Elias had a brooding persona more reminiscent of a young Charles Manson (also a performer and songwriter) than any of his wrestling predecessors.

Elias is over with the WWE Universe; but, it isn't because he is kind to fans. To the contrary, the fans routinely face the brunt of Elias' unique lyrical prose.

That doesn't stop them from recognizing his incredible musical talents, however. Elias' new album Walk With Elias is the latest stepping stone in what may inevitably prove to be a Hall of Fame worthy WWE career.

While Walk With Elias isn't a perfect debut, it does offer something specifically for wrestling fans. It's the first authentic musical release in wrestling history.

Far removed from the prodding and overbearing micromanagement of Vince McMahon and WWE corporate, Walk With Elias is a personal journey into the heart and soul of one Elias Samson.

With limited weekly television time and a creative team that too often gets in the way of the Superstars, Walk With Elias offers fans a legitimate opportunity at getting to know the Elias character. As Elias himself recently said,

"Nothing like this has ever been done. No one has ever had the thoughts I've had."

Join us as we review the compilation of thoughts that is Walk With Elias.

#1 The Ballad Of Every Town I've Ever Been To

Elias Performs At WWE RAW

"Hello I am Elias."Elias' opening track opens as many would probably expect. Elias speaks a familiar refrain,

He then pledges,

"And you're gonna remember this forever."

He isn't wrong. Regardless of Walk With Elias' flaws it is memorable, as the lone authentic musical album in WWE history. Elias is quick to remind us of where he has been and where he hopes to go,

"I was born a drifter and my highway is the sky."

The Ballad of Every Town I've Ever Been To is one part wrestling promo and one part musical masterpiece. Elias' vocals are both smooth and strong.

While I may be overstating a bit, if you close your eyes and forget that this is all a part of a wrestling gimmick, the vocals sound quite a bit like legendary Doors frontman Jim Morrison. Elias' lyrics; however, are hardly inspirational.

As a beautiful female voice harmonizes in the background, Elias sings an homage to every town he despises; New York, San Antonio, Chicago, Los Angeles, Santa Fe, Albany, Hartford - several are included here.

Listening to such a high-quality track while being personally insulted is a peculiar feeling; but, this is what has won Elias fame with the WWE Universe. Elias simultaneously sings and spews,

"I'm waiting for a town that's not such a disgrace; but, I see too many stupid people. I want to punch them in the face."

Fanatics famously plead with their favorite artists to sign their breasts or their baby's head. Perhaps Elias is on to something, catching a wave before it hits the proverbial shoreline. Maybe the next fad is fans asking Elias to punch them in the face.

The Ballad of Every Town I've Ever Been To is quite obviously the lyrical ramblings of a man gone mad; however, it's surprisingly good and before long I find myself singing along (sorry Chicago) and humming its catchy refrain. Of all the songs on the new album, this is the most Elias of them all and a sure-fire single.

1 / 5 NEXT