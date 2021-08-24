WWE NXT UK Superstar WALTER's historic NXT United Kingdom Championship reign finally came to an end this past weekend at NXT TakeOver 36.

The Austrian star was defeated by NXT UK's Ilja Dragunov in a match that many members of the WWE Universe are already hailing as the match of the year.

The defeat marked the end of WALTER's incredible 870 day NXT United Kingdom Championship reign. Now that he is no longer the champion, many pundits and fans are questioning what is next for WALTER in WWE.

Currently residing in Europe, WALTER has stated that he does not want to move to the United States of America several times in the past. This would effectively rule out any long term run on RAW, SmackDown or NXT.

However, after dropping the NXT UK Championship, some are speculating that WALTER may have softened on this stance and could soon be seen on Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at some WALTER matches we would want to see on the WWE main roster.

#5 Current WWE Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura

King Nakamura is the current Intercontinental Champion after recently defeating Apollo Crews on SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura has seen a resurgence on Friday Night SmackDown in recent months.

The former NXT Champion recently became the WWE King of The Ring after defeating former King Baron Crobin on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX earlier this summer.

King Nakamura then continued this momentum into capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his career. This came after he defeated former champion Apollo Crews on a recent episode of SmackDown.

In addition to being the "King of WWE," Nakamura is often referred to as "The King of Strong-Style" by many in the world of professional wrestling.

Arguably nobody hits stronger or harder than WALTER. The former NXT UK Champion's physical and stiff matches have become the stuff of legend. WALTER's brutal chops are often replayed on social media in the days after his matches.

Some of Shinsuke Nakamura's greatest matches in his career have come in New Japan Pro Wrestling when the style is incredibly stiff and physical. WALTER and Shinsuke Nakamura could put on a stiff match rarely seen on WWE television should they eventually face off.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra