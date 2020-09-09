WALTER on wanting to wrestle Drew McIntyre in WWE

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER has opened up on the possibility of facing current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre inside of a WWE ring one day, as he prepares for the return of NXT UK later this month.

During a recent interview with GiveMeSport, the Ring General discussed if he would ever move permanently to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown in WWE.

The Austrian Superstar has gone on record several times stating he is not interested in the slightest at the possibility of moving to the United States for full-time career on RAW or SmackDown.

However, the NXT UK Champion was quick to praise the ability of the reigning WWE Champion, admitting he would love to have one-on-one match with McIntyre if the opportunity presented itself in the future:

“I'm not focused on if I want to go to RAW or SmackDown, I'm not that sort of guy. But I have a lot of respect for Drew. He represents European wrestling as a whole very well in the United States. I really like his style of wrestling, he's a big and tall guy, very intense. I'm hoping for a singles match with him one day."

McIntyre and WALTER have competed in the same match inside of a WWE ring once before, during the RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT tag team elimination match at Survivor Series 2019. In fact, it was McIntyre who eventually eliminated the reigning NXT UK Champion from the match.

I'm sure @WalterAUT wants a rematch since I battered him in a chop off at Survivor Series... #DrewAndA https://t.co/S6UnwFMW1D — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

WWE NXT UK returns

As the NXT UK Champion, WALTER is arguably the biggest Superstar currently on the NXT UK roster.

After a six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom, NXT UK returns to television later this month from it's new home in the BT Sport Studio in London, England.

WALTER has currently been the NXT UK Champion for over 500 days in WWE. However, while the big Austrian is incredibly proud of this accomplishment, he does admit that it does currently come with a slight asterisk:

“500 days is a long run with a title, but to be fair, we've had half a year break. We've got to put it into perspective but going forward, these new tapings will give us a chance to step up.”

