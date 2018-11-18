×
War Games: The Match Beyond (The Final IV)

Brandon Ewing
18 Nov 2018, 08:04 IST

Welcome to this edition of "The Final IV". Today, we discuss the best War Games matches of all-time!

Welcome to the latest edition of The Final IV. Today, to coincide with tonight’s NXT TakeOver: War Games, I will be focusing on what is, in my opinion, the top four War Games matches of all time. So without any further ado let’s get started!

#4 Time To Go To War (GAB 1987: The Four Horseman vs The Dream Team)

A wide shot of the first ever War Games match from "The Great American Bash 1987".

This is where it all begins! The concept for War Games was developed and conceived by the late “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes and came to fruition in 1987 for Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP) big Summertime spectacular: The Great American Bash! Two rings. Two steel cages. One way in with no way out. The rules were simple, it's submit or surrender.

The first ever match focused on the feud between Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Four Horsemen. The match consisted of “The Super Powers” comprised of Dusty Rhodes, The Road Warriors (Hawk & Animal), Nikita Koloff and Paul Ellering vs Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger and J.J. Dillon.

The match set the tone for what War Games was all about: Sheer brutality! The match was bloody, action-packed and very exciting and innovative for the time. Competitors entered the ring at two-minute intervals, alternating between one team to the next.

Once all members of each team have entered the ring, “War Games” can officially begin, where the only way to win is by making a member of the opposing team submit or surrender. The Four Horsemen’s manager J.J. Dillon was brutalized and forced to surrender for his team after taking an awkward landing from The Road Warriors after they connected with The Doomsday Device.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames II nWo Ric Flair Sting WWE Network
