War Raiders to lose the World Tag Team Titles to hated WWE stars ahead of WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

The War Raiders' luck may run out ahead of WrestleMania 41. They dethroned The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to become the new World Tag Team Champions in December 2024. Following that, they have defended the titles against the tag team of Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh and American Made (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed).

Ad

On The Road to WrestleMania, Ivar and Erik have defended the titles against The New Day during house shows, and the fans have responded well to the battles. Since house shows are a way of testing fan reactions for potential feuds, WWE may be planning a title match between War Raiders and The New Day at WrestleMania 41.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have claimed on social media that they will soon be the World Tag Team Champions. They haven't won a championship since 2022, and the duo turned heel in 2024 when they turned their backs on Big E. Considering they are two of the biggest heels on the roster at the moment, having them win against The War Raiders ahead of WrestleMania 41 will truly make their heel turn worthwhile.

Ad

Trending

"While everyone else will be napping on this flight, we will be studying. This is why @AustinCreedWins and I will be the WWE World Tag Team Champions. Soon."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New Day warned The War Raiders ahead of WrestleMania 41

What Kingston, Woods, and Big E did as the original New Day cannot be dismissed. However, the duo kicking E out of the group shocked the WWE Universe to the core.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Xavier Woods sent a message to The War Raiders by referring to them as "Vikings with bad necks", and claiming that The New Day pulled the division through the different eras.

Ad

"We put the entire tag division, & at that time the singles division too, on our backs like always. Through the pg era, covid era, current era, no one can navigate these waters and find success like we can. Vikings with bad necks should be worried. Thank God For The New Day. @WWE."

WWE is yet to make this match official for The Show of Shows. It'll be interesting to see the two sides battle it out for gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback