On Wednesday, July 29 Cody will be defending his TNT Championship. His open challenge will continue on this upcoming week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The challenge has been accepted by WARHORSE and now all that is left to do is to fight.

You asked for it. You got it.

Next week on Dynamite - @CodyRhodes defends his TNT Championship against the challenger @JPWARHORSE.



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/3lETi0CdNa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 26, 2020

Fight is exactly what WARHORSE will do. If the name doesn't sound familiar to wrestling fans, it soon will.

TIME FOR A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN https://t.co/L1qX22lgeq pic.twitter.com/mwluMFMlQu — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) July 26, 2020

WARHORSE is a character who has continued to gain popularity on the independent wrestling scene. Often the best publicity is the one that comes from word of mouth. That validation by other fans will often be what stands out the most.

Over the course of nearly a year, WARHORSE's name has continued to grow online. Whether it has been in matches, his promos or simply overall presence one thing was certain about WARHORSE and it was that he clearly rules.

For many, no explanation about him is needed and to others, no explanation will be enough. Who is WARHORSE? Here are five things you likely didn't know about Cody's next AEW TNT Challenger, WARHORSE.

5. WARHORSE rose to prominence as a member of the Viking War Party

Warhorse (pictured third from the left) Photo / Twitter

WARHORSE's start in independent wrestling came as a member of the faction the Viking War Party. While alongside Frank Wyatt and Alex Herzog, the group became synonymous with several promotions at the time including Beyond Wrestling.

Much like his time in Beyond, WARHORSE grew in popularity in other promotions such as Full Impact Pro, IWA Mid South and St. Louis Anarchy in the midwest. It was a young Warhorse — then known as Warhorse Jake Parnell — who needed to stand out from his peers. So from Warhorse came WARHORSE.

While the change to all caps may suggest we're being yelled at it, it should. The rather emphatic nature of how his name is written isn't unlike the very intense personality he portrays. As the faction grew so did the importance of WARHORSE. The Viking War Party was a successful team. However, much like any group, someone stands out as being the talent that could succeed alone. This is the case when it comes to WARHORSE.