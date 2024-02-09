The Anoa'i family is one of the most prestigious families in pro wrestling, and last night, their glory was put on full display. At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas, The Rock shared a special graphic featuring the Anoa'i family tree. Starting with their grandparents Amituanaʻi Anoaʻi and Peter Maivia to the family's current generation of superstars, Roman Reigns and Rocky himself. However, looking over the tree, one family member was missing—the son of a particularly popular 36-year-old legend.

The 36-year-old Anoa'i family member in question is the late great Umaga. Known to his family as Edward Smith Fatu, Umaga sadly passed away at the age of 36 due to a heart attack. He is survived by his son Zilla Fatu, who was not featured in the family tree The Rock projected last night for some reason. A significant absence, some members of the WWE Universe might be wondering why he was excluded.

The likely reason for his exemption on the list is his popularity. Unlike his uncles and cousins on the tree, Zilla Fatu hasn't made a name for himself yet. He has been working the independent scene and, most recently, part of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. That said, he isn't exactly a household name yet and, as such, may have been left out of the graphic to avoid arousing the WWE Universe's curiosity until he was ready for the big stage.

Regardless of whether he is popular enough or not, fans should expect to see him up there very soon. He is uber-talented and should make his way to WWE soon, much like his family before him. It's only a matter of "when" and not "if" he makes the move up to the big leagues.

The Anoa'i family now has a vendetta against the Rhodes family

If the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show proved anything, it's that blood is all that matters. The Anoa'i family is wrestling royalty, there is no doubt, and one thing they will not stand for is disrespect. At least, that is what both The Rock and Roman Reigns made clear when addressing Cody Rhodes.

Given the chaos that occurred last night, as The American Nightmare barraged the Anoa'i family with insults, it's safe to say things have become personal. Both The Rock and Reigns have now placed a target on Rhodes' back, meaning the two families are now pretty much at war.

Say what you will, but this new twist to the storyline is sure to keep the WWE Universe engaged. As far as they're considered, WrestleMania probably can't come soon enough.

Will the Anoa'i or the Rhodes family prevail? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

