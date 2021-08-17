Was WWE Champion Bobby Lashley actually in the military?

"The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley once served in the U.S. military for three years and is a military veteran serving after his days in college. Lashley's father was also a military veteran.

Lashley continued his amateur wrestling career whilst serving through the World Class Athlete Program. He also won a gold medal during the freestyle wrestling event for the International Military Sports Council.

The photo below shows just how good Bobby Lashley and his co-amateurs were. They beat the Air Force, Navy and Marine teams to win the Armed Forces Championship for wrestling.

When did Bobby Lashley win the WWE Championship for the first time?

Bobby Lashley became WWE Champion for the first time by defeating The Miz on the March 1, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW.

It was part of an on-screen deal with The Miz to take out then-champion Drew McIntyre to allow the former to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He went on to successfully defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyte at WrestleMania 37.

Lashley spoke to Complex the following day after winning the WWE Championship:

"It’s been so surreal. I didn’t even leave the building for a while. I just sat there in the locker room and showered. Everybody just left us still there just soaking it all in," Lashley said. "Then I went out with my guys, The Hurt Business; we always go and have something to eat afterward. My phone had just been going just crazy all night, all morning.

"Everybody from guys that I wrestled with in high school, to college, to guys I trained fighting with, old college coaches, old wrestling… High school coach, my dad, my mom, my sister, everybody, friends, everybody’s been calling me. I’m just receiving so much love that now it just hasn’t even soaked in yet. Just taking it all in and thanking everybody for just being a part of my journey." (h/t Complex)

It has been a long journey for "The All Mighty", who also had stints performing for IMPACT Wrestling. He also ventured into the world of MMA for promotions such as Strikeforce and Bellator. His current record in MMA stands at 15 victories in 17 matches, with two defeats.

There's one man on Bobby Lashley's bucket list to face in a WWE ring, and that's Brock Lesnar. It's a match that the WWE Universe hopes will happen someday and is certainly WrestleMania worthy.

