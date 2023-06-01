Brock Lesnar is one of the many wrestlers to marry their coworkers and his wife is none other than former WWE Superstar Sable. The two have been together for years.

In 2003, Brock Lesnar's wife was involved in a romantic angle with Vince McMahon. She served as The Boss' mistress for a considerable period, during which the two also had a feud with Stephanie McMahon.

Vince McMahon appointed Sable as Stephanie McMahon's personal assistant against her will, which led to all the drama on-screen. The former Women's Champion might have portrayed the role of Vince McMahon's mistress on television, but she wasn't his mistress or personal assistant in real life.

After the storyline, Sable was featured in a few short-lived feuds and later left the company in 2004 to spend more time with her family.

Brock Lesnar convinced his wife Sable to leave WWE

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. https://t.co/Ehhzmfh1hh

The Beast Incarnate left WWE in March 2004, but his wife was still working with the company. He didn't prefer to see her on the road and asked her to leave the company. He shared his thoughts in an interview where he explained how he was busy helping out his son's conditioning program and how he didn't like his wife in the WWE environment.

"I got up every day, ate breakfast, and put everything I had into Luke’s conditioning program. My whole life was about working out. In the meantime, Rena was still on the road with WWE, and she was flying into Phoenix to be with me. I didn’t like the fact that she was in that environment anymore. I already knew she was the woman that I wanted to be with for the rest of my life, but she wasn’t ready to let go of her career yet," said Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar was also concerned that there was a lot of testosterone in the business and how men would treat his wife-to-be. He successfully convinced Sable to leave the company, and the two officially tied the knot in 2006.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes