Why did Brock Lesnar hate to see his wife on the road in WWE?

Brock Lesnar's wife and notable WWE name Sable has not been seen on television for a while now. The reason for her absence may also be in relation to her partner's thoughts about the Stamford-based promotion.

Real name Rena Marlette Lesnar, the star began her initial run in WWE in 1996 before parting ways in 2002. However, she returned the following year, where she eventually met her current husband Brock. The Beast Incarnate initially left in March 2004 after WrestleMania XX. In August of that same year, Sable exited the company for the second time.

It has been shared that the former Women's Champion left for the second time to focus on her family. However, as Brock Lesnar revealed in his autobiography Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival (Part III: The Sword at my Throat) in the chapter My Brief NFL Experience, the current WWE star shared that after his departure, he was busy working out and helping his son's, Luke, conditioning program.

Meanwhile, Sable was still on the road and had to travel back and forth to Phoenix to be with them. Brock then noted that aside from this, he asked Sable to step away from the company since he wasn't a big fan of the environment. However, she wasn't ready to retire from her career just yet.

"I got up every day, ate breakfast, and put everything I had into Luke’s conditioning program. My whole life was about working out. In the meantime, Rena was still on the road with WWE, and she was flying into Phoenix to be with me. I didn’t like the fact that she was in that environment anymore. I already knew she was the woman that I wanted to be with for the rest of my life, but she wasn’t ready to let go of her career yet."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. https://t.co/Ehhzmfh1hh

Sable officially became Brock's wife in May 2006. They currently have two sons together, Turk and Duke. However, Brock has two twins from a previous relationship while the former superstar has one.

What did Brock Lesnar's wife Sable do after finding out about his concerns about WWE?

In the same book and passage, the Beast Incarnate stated that he could not blame Rena since at the time, they weren't married yet. Although unemployed after his exit in hopes of pursuing a career in the NFL, he continued to convince his now-wife to quit.

Brock Lesnar stated that "there is a lot of testosterone in the business" and was worried about how the men would treat her. He then addressed the eventual exit of the former superstar. Sharing that it wasn't due to anything negative and Sable just did it for him.

While Brock Lesnar already returned to WWE in 2012, the same couldn't be said for his wife. It remains to be seen when fans will get to see Sable once again.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes