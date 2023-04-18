Did Brock Lesnar have a wife before Sable? Diving deep into The Beast's love life

Brock Lesnar is one of the most popular WWE stars in history, but so is his wife Sable. She is a former superstar and was also a former title holder in the Stamford-based promotion, where her name was best known during the Attitude Era. However, The Beast Incarnate dated another person before meeting his current partner.

Brock Lesnar didn't have a wife before Sable, but he was previously engaged to Nicole McClain. She is an American fitness model, actress, and writer. She also has an interest in photography and hunting. Nicole was also seen on Deer & Deer on NBC Sports. The former couple separated but have twins together, born in 2002. A daughter named Mya Lynn and a son named Luke.

Brock Lesnar then met his wife, Sable, at the company in 2003 and began their relationship not long after. They married in May 2006 and have two sons together. Turk, born in 2009, and Duke, born in 2010. Like The Beast's first relationship, he opted to keep his family out of the limelight, even though Sable is a known person herself. However, she previously accompanied Brock during his UFC fights a few years ago.

Brock Lesnar met his wife Sable when she was still in a relationship with another former WWE Superstar

It's no secret that the former UFC fighter has quite an intimidating character both inside and outside the ring. As it turns out, the strong persona of The Beast didn't go unnoticed.

Sable was previously married to Marc Mero, and they have even performed together in WWE in the past. They left in 1999, but only Sable returned in 2003. Mero then shared that around this time, he found out his ex-wife was cheating on him with Lesnar after listening to her voice messages.

"I have to listen to the first one to get to mine and it was another wrestler talking about them two. I remember thinking, 'when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man!' And then, I found out it was Brock Lesnar! Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning! Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced, but God bless them! They got married. They have kids."

From what it looks like, the couple will continue to have a low profile when it comes to their relationship. Still, it remains to be seen if Sable will ever return to WWE in the future, whether as an individual or alongside Brock.

